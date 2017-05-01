Aon plc Class A (AON) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Aon plc Class A from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) opened at 119.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. Aon plc Class A has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,956,749.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory C. Case sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $60,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,789 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,719,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aon plc Class A

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

