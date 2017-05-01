Aon plc Class A (AON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Aon plc Class A has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Aon plc Class A has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aon plc Class A to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) opened at 119.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. Aon plc Class A has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Aon plc Class A from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aon plc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory C. Case sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $60,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,956,749.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,899 shares of company stock worth $67,719,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

