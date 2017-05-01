Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.62

News headlines about Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anworth Mortgage Asset earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) opened at 5.86 on Monday. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $561.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Anworth Mortgage Asset had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm earned $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anworth Mortgage Asset will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Anworth Mortgage Asset’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) (both Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS), residential mortgage loans and residential rental properties.

