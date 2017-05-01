Anthony P. Taylor Sells 30,000 Shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Director Anthony P. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $182,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) opened at 5.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.87 million. Hecla Mining Company had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Hecla Mining Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company during the third quarter worth $204,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

