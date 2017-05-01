Anthem Inc (ANTM) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank AG from $166.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Anthem from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Anthem from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,788 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.69. Anthem has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $184.45.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.91%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post $11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 729 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $120,693.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,213 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $202,037.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,571 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $844,512,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $432,031,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $376,884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $172,604,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,400,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,065,000 after buying an additional 1,097,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

