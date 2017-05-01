Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,120,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,585,000 after buying an additional 996,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 12.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,988,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,159,000 after buying an additional 227,674 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 152,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 0.72% on Monday, hitting $179.17. 147,213 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. Anthem had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post $11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.64.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $2,526,813.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 22,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $3,814,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $6,663,571. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

