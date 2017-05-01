ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC cut ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on ANSYS from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded up 0.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. 100,140 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.20%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $319,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Andrew Kocis sold 1,237 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $131,109.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,215.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,015. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust raised its position in ANSYS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

