AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) opened at 11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of -1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.96 to $12.43 in a report on Monday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/anglogold-ashanti-limited-au-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

In related news, insider David Loveys sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $203,750.00. Also, Director Matti Talikka sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.