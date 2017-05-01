Anglo American plc (AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) in a report released on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,530 ($19.56) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,240 ($15.85) to GBX 975 ($12.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Anglo American plc to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,470 ($18.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.46) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.35) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,296.67 ($16.58).

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1109.7657 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.47. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 555.20 and a one year high of GBX 1,529.01. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.14 billion.

In other news, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.78), for a total value of £46,043.48 ($58,864.08). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £9,189.28 ($11,747.99). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 754 shares of company stock valued at $950,206.

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

