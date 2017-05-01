Anglo American plc (AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,500 ($19.18).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,240 ($15.85) to GBX 975 ($12.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Anglo American plc to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,470 ($18.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.35) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.70) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,296.67 ($16.58).

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1109.7657 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,196.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,206.47. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 555.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,529.01. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.14 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/anglo-american-plc-aal-stock-rating-lowered-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($16.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,189.28 ($11,747.99). Also, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £46,043.48 ($58,864.08). Insiders purchased a total of 754 shares of company stock worth $950,206 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.