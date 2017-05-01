Andersons Inc (ANDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. Andersons had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.77 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 37.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.30. Andersons Inc has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently -39.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through segments, including Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

