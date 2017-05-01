AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,994,983 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ancora-advisors-llc-acquires-83167-shares-of-att-inc-t-updated.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.