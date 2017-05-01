Analysts Set Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) PT at $16.03

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$18.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Drago Guillermo Kisic bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,888.14.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) traded down 4.07% on Friday, reaching $10.61. 1,173,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. Tahoe Resources has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

