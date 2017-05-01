South32 Ltd (S32) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 179.50 ($2.29).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S32 shares. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc raised South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 152 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.26) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

South32 (LON:S32) traded down 0.1548% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161.9335. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 72.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 184.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.61 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

South32 Company Profile

