Brokerages Set Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) PT at $22.28

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities raised their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) opened at 22.81 on Friday. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Solar Capital had a net margin of 50.98% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm earned $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $438,158.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,118.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $277,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 43.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 902,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 97,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 60.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,010,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

