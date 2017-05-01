Sky Plc (SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,107.35 ($14.16).

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Sky Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) price target (up previously from GBX 800 ($10.23)) on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Sky Plc (LON:SKY) traded up 0.303% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 992.069. Sky Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 560.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 16.95 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 981.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 932.63.

In other news, insider Matthieu Pigasse bought 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £2,528.88 ($3,233.04). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £961.38 ($1,229.07). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 418 shares of company stock valued at $411,900.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

