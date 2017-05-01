Analysts Set Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSO) PT at $15.61

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) (NASDAQ:SSRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silver Standard Resources to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) traded down 1.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,194 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

