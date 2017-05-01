Analysts Set Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Target Price at $18.38

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Rowan Companies PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rowan Companies PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) traded down 3.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,152 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $351.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.71 million. Rowan Companies PLC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.15%. Rowan Companies PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

