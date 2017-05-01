Analysts Set Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Target Price at $7.74

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Brian H. Oswald purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 68.0% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 377,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 152,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 122.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.2% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 921,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 335,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 166,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,275 shares. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business earned $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 47.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Target Price at $7.74” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-prospect-capital-co-psec-target-price-at-7-74.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.