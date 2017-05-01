Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (PSX) Target Price at $83.75

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. TheStreet downgraded Phillips 66 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $88.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

