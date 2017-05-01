Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Target Price at $35.06

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) traded down 0.94% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,418 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.22%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

