Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Noble in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-noble-co-ne-target-price-at-7-53.html.

Shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) traded down 3.646% on Friday, hitting $4.625. 10,948,904 shares of the stock traded hands. Noble has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.