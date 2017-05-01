National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.16.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.13 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded down 0.615% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.755. 746,918 shares of the company traded hands. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.07 billion.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,823 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 208.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

