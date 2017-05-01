Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Target Price at $26.63

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) remained flat at $28.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,829 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 310,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 184.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 90,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 330.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 280,489 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 107,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Target Price at $26.63” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp-target-price-at-26-63.html.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.