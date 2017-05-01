Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary objectives are to provide unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by the revenue it derives from a diversified portfolio of income producing real estate assets, and to maximize unit value through ongoing active management of its assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

