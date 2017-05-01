Greencore Group plc (GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.25 ($4.11).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.15) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their price target on shares of Greencore Group plc from GBX 354 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on the stock. Finally, Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) opened at 225.916245 on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 193.26 and a 52 week high of GBX 320.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 926.95 million.

Greencore Group plc Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

