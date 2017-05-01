Analysts Set Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Price Target at $63.29

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other Granite Construction news, insider Laurel J. Krzeminski sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $159,049.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,046,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,776,000 after buying an additional 111,072 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $9,571,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 199,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 470,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. 661,695 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business earned $666.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

