Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA by 154.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 196,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) traded up 1.27% on Friday, reaching $31.82. 78,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Company Profile

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) is an airline company. The Company is engaged in providing mobile geolocation services to its passengers and designing a Website featuring accessibility resources to assist people with visual and motor impairments. The Company operates through two segments: Air transportation and Loyalty program.

