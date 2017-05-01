Analysts Set GATX Co. (GATX) Target Price at $50.25

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,453 shares. GATX has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. GATX had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm earned $316.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post $4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, SVP Michael T. Brooks sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $390,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,591 shares in the company, valued at $895,079.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William M. Muckian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $600,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $603,545. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,666,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,615,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,870,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,070,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

