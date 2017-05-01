Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEP. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,269,000 after buying an additional 321,017 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,357,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,744,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,860,000 after buying an additional 315,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,898,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,543,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after buying an additional 255,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) opened at 19.34 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.81 billion.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.23%.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

