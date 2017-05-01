Analysts Set Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Target Price at $80.14

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Resources from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Dominion Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Dominion Resources news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $436,105.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $215,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 62.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,781 shares. Dominion Resources has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Resources will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Target Price at $80.14” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-dominion-resources-inc-d-target-price-at-80-14.html.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.