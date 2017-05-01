Dollarama Inc (DOL) Receives C$119.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$111.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,996 shares. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.31, for a total transaction of C$2,286,200.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.41, for a total transaction of C$441,640.00. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,950 in the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

