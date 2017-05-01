Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 32.65 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.87 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

