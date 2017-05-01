C R Bard Inc (BCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of C R Bard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of C R Bard from $237.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of C R Bard from $240.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Betty D. Larson sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.92, for a total transaction of $793,108.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Collins sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.30, for a total transaction of $154,272.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,873 shares of company stock valued at $23,499,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C R Bard during the first quarter worth $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C R Bard by 349.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in C R Bard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “C R Bard Inc (BCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-c-r-bard-inc-bcr-target-price-at-246-33-updated.html.

Shares of C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) opened at 307.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63. C R Bard has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $307.88.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.22. C R Bard had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The firm earned $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C R Bard will post $11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. C R Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C R Bard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C R Bard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.