Analysts Set Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT) PT at $18.67

Shares of Adeptus Health Inc (NYSE:ADPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeptus Health in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adeptus Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In other Adeptus Health news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 102,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $736,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Adeptus Health by 877.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000.

Shares of Adeptus Health (NYSE:ADPT) opened at 1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Adeptus Health has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

About Adeptus Health

Adeptus Health Inc is a patient-centered healthcare company. The Company is engaged in providing emergency medical care through a network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States and partnerships with various healthcare systems. The Company has approximately 80 freestanding facilities and over two licensed general hospitals.

