Analysts Set ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Avondale Partners cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 113.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) traded up 1.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 354,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.48. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company earned $343 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

