ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. ProAssurance’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ProAssurance an industry rank of 231 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-set-70-00-price-target-for-proassurance-co-pra-updated.html.

Shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $61.70. 112,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $237.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 50.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 197,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 442,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,899,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,162,000 after buying an additional 226,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.