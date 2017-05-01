Analysts Offer Predictions for PCM Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PCMI)

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for PCM in a note issued to investors on Friday. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PCM’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business earned $524.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 20.00%. PCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of PCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) opened at 25.20 on Monday. PCM has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $134,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,144 shares of company stock worth $9,401,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of PCM by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 93,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PCM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector and Canada.

