Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Announce $3.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson PLC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. Willis Towers Watson PLC reported earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson PLC.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Willis Towers Watson PLC had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

In other Willis Towers Watson PLC news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.09, for a total value of $1,290,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 58,164 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 126.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $133.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-expect-willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw-to-announce-3-33-eps-updated.html.

About Willis Towers Watson PLC

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.