Brokerages Set $13.50 Price Target for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Ship Finance International Limited’s rating score has declined by 20% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ship Finance International Limited an industry rank of 85 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) traded down 0.534% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.975. The company had a trading volume of 349,943 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.335 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International Limited by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 378,053 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International Limited by 163.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 588,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 364,757 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ship Finance International Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ship Finance International Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International Limited

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

