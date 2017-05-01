Analysts Expect Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Regal Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Entertainment Group.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.85 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Regal Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

RGC has been the subject of several research reports. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In related news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $577,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,580 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.92. Regal Entertainment Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

