Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (O) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Realty Income Corp posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business earned $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. Realty Income Corp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Realty Income Corp news, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $879,353.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,008,000 after buying an additional 383,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,426,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,938,000 after buying an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,979,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,338,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,257,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after buying an additional 166,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

The firm also recently announced a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

About Realty Income Corp

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

