$97.31 Million in Sales Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post $97.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.42 million to $98.2 million. PS Business Parks posted sales of $96.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.
On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year sales of $97.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.7 million to $393.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.1 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PS Business Parks.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company earned $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $1,202,593.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in PS Business Parks by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,365,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after buying an additional 105,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,644,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,638,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 32,658 shares of the company traded hands. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.52%.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.
