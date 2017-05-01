Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business earned $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) traded up 1.049% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.225. 11,099 shares of the company were exchanged. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

In other news, Director Vinton Paul Cunningham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 318,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

