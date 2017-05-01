Analysts Expect Meet Group Inc (MEET) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. Meet Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 63.55% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,032.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meet Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 1,167,798 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Meet Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,342,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meet Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 148,156 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Meet Group by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 780,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) traded up 0.268% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.605. 461,595 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Meet Group Inc (MEET) to Announce $0.05 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-expect-meet-group-inc-meet-to-announce-0-05-eps-updated.html.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc is a social media technology company that owns and operates the MeetMe mobile applications and meetme.com. The Company is a location-based social network for meeting new people both on the Web and on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets that facilitate interactions among users.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.