Analysts Expect IDACORP Inc (IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The coal producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $246,296.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,786 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 41.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,634 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) traded down 1.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,955 shares. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

