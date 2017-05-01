Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.93.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Charles G. Kim sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $520,772.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Petrie sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $55,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,406 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,961,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,095,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,407,000 after buying an additional 229,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 153,110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded up 1.97% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. 440,081 shares of the company were exchanged. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

