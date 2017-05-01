Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (CPAC) Given $9.90 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (NYSE:CPAC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five )’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CPAC) opened at 10.6597 on Monday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) during the first quarter valued at $428,871,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 121,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five )

Pacasmayo Cement Corp, formerly Cementos Pacasmayo SAA, is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of construction materials. The Company is active in the development of traditional and blended cement, ready-mix concrete, mortars, quicklime, concrete blocks, diatomite bricks and aggregates, among others.

