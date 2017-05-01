Analysts Expect Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Approach Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Approach Resources posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Approach Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Approach Resources.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KLR Group raised Approach Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $3.00 price target on Approach Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Approach Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Approach Resources during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/analysts-expect-approach-resources-inc-arex-to-announce-0-10-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) traded down 6.43% on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,773 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $92.76 million. Approach Resources has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Approach Resources (AREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.