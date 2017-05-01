Analysts Anticipate Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wesco Aircraft Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Wesco Aircraft Holdings posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wesco Aircraft Holdings.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAIR shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) traded up 1.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,834 shares. Wesco Aircraft Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, COO Alex Murray bought 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,634.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAIR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,989,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 300,961 shares during the period. LFL Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,592,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after buying an additional 260,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

